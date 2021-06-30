RALEIGH, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic was tough on the service industry, as dozens of restaurants and bars closed leaving many servers and bartenders without jobs.

But an app launched before the pandemic to help connect bartenders with customers took off last year and kept many bartenders employed.

What You Need to Know

The Crafty Barkeep launched in 2019 in Raleigh

The social networking platform is for bartenders and members of the service industry

Available in Baltimore, Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia

It’s called The Crafty Barkeep. The app was started in Raleigh by Greg Galanis, who just wanted a way to keep track of the places he enjoyed while traveling and to keep up with the friends he made in the service industry along the way.

Will Warcup is one of those bartenders. He joined the app during the pandemic after his regular bar closed. The Southern California native moved to the Tar Heel State from Seattle in 2018 after getting out of the military and finding ways to get back into the workforce.

Warcup said the app has been monumental and kept him employed during such an uncertain time.

“It helps connect you with other service industries and if you’re not in the service industry, it lets you check out a bar and see who’s there. And for me it lets me ask other bartenders what recipes they use, where will they be working at,” he said.

The app also connects bartenders with bar managers, which was the case for Warcup.

”Patrick saw me on it and got a phone call saying I want to meet you, I think you’d do great work. We talked for two hours and next thing you know I’ve been here ever since," Warcup said.

Warcup is now the managing partner at Ark Royal in Raleigh, which is a big step from being a bartender just five years earlier.

For Warcup, The Crafty Barkeep is more than a social network for bartenders and servers, it’s a way for him to keep doing what he loves.

“When a guest comes in and they say they don’t know what they want and you make them something and they get comfortable with the place and they leave with a smile on their face, that’s what I like about it,” Warcup said.

The Crafty Barkeep is now active in Baltimore and Richmond, Virginia with more than 2,000 users. Find out more here.