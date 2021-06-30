While the White House recently conceded that the country will not make President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of adult Americans having at least one COVID-19 vaccine by Independence Day, there’s still reason to celebrate – Anheuser-Busch is giving away free beer to celebrate the holiday.

We’ve teamed up with the @WhiteHouse and are officially unlocking our biggest beer giveaway ever this weekend! Celebrate a safe #4thofJuly over a delicious cold one on us. Head to https://t.co/cjZOLHo5IE to claim. So Go Fourth, America. This round is for you. 🍻 #LetsGrabABeer pic.twitter.com/La2c6i6ZFX — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) June 30, 2021

“When we teamed up with White House to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, we recommitted to using our unique capabilities and deep connection to consumers to lead the safe and strong recovery of our country and economy,” Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, wrote in a statement. “As people get back together with friends and family for Independence Day, we are celebrating the progress we’ve made together the best way we know how – over a beer – and are delivering on our promise of beer for America.”

Anheuser-Busch, the brewer behind brands such as Budweiser, Michelob and Busch, will offer $5 gift cards to those who visit MyCooler.com/beer between Friday, July 2 at 12:00 p.m. ET through Monday, July 5th, 11:59 PM ET.

Adults 21+ must log in to or create a My Cooler Rewards account, and upload a photo of their “favorite place to grab a beer” in order to receive their gift card, which is redeemable for any Anheuser-Busch product.

Rules for entry are slightly different in California, Texas and Alabama; in each state, 250 winners from the pool of submissions will receive a gift card.

The company noted that while the United States is “still working to achieve” Biden’s vaccination goal, Anheuser-Busch is “making good on its promise to reward the country for its vaccination progress by giving consumers ‘a round on us’ this holiday weekend.”

Currently, a little over 66% of adult Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.