Walmart announced Tuesday that it will launch its own low-price, private brand analog insulin, which the company says will “revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care by offering customers a significant price savings without compromising quality.”

What You Need To Know Walmart announced Tuesday that it will launch its own low-price, private brand analog insulin, which the company says will “revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care"



The company will begin selling its exclusive private-label analog insulin, ReliOn NovoLog, in Walmart pharmacies this week, and Sam's Club pharmacies in mid-July



Walmart claims the product will save customers 58%-75% of the cash price of branded analog insulin products, a savings of up to $101 for branded vials, or $251 per package of branded FlexPens



According to the ADA, more than 34 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, about 10.5% of the population — and 14% of Walmart shoppers, per the company

The company says it will begin selling its exclusive private-label analog insulin, ReliOn NovoLog, in Walmart pharmacies this week to customers with a prescription, and Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July. The medication is the first ever and only private-label analog insulin.

The product will cost $72.88 for analog insulin vials, and $85.88 for a package of prefilled FlexPens. Walmart claims the product will save customers 58%-75% of the cash price of branded analog insulin products, a savings of up to $101 for branded vials, or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

“We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Walmart health and wellness, said in a statement. “We also know this is a condition that disproportionately impacts underserved populations.

“With ReliOn NovoLog insulin, we’re adding a high-quality medication for diabetes to the already affordable ReliOn line of products and continuing our commitment to improve access and lowering cost of care,” Pegus added.

Pegus told reporters on a call that they worked with manufacturer Novo Nordisk in an attempt to reduce costs of the medication.

“This price point, we hope, will improve and hopefully revolutionize the accessibility and affordability of insulin,” Pegus said on the call. “We know that many people with diabetes struggle to manage this chronic condition because of its financial burden.”

“Diabetes often comes with high medical costs, estimated around $9,601 per person per year,” said Tracey D. Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association (ADA). “We welcome all affordable solutions that make diabetes management more accessible to millions of Americans living with diabetes.”

According to the ADA, more than 34 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, about 10.5% of the population — and 14% of Walmart shoppers, per Warren Moore, the company’s vice president of health and wellness.

With 1.5 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes every year, it is the fastest-growing chronic condition in the United States.

Pegus said that many people with diabetes “make decisions based on costs” when it comes to their care.

Moore stressed on the call that Walmart’s retail presence — more than 4,700 stores nationwide, with 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a retail location — puts the company “in a unique position to provide health and wellness services to all Americans, especially those who live in medically underserved areas.

“Many of the underserved communities where we have a presence struggle today to obtain adequate access to health care, but they do have a Walmart or Sam's Club pharmacy where they can receive diabetes resources, and speak to a pharmacist who understands the needs of the community,” Moore added.

According to the ADA’s “Diabetes” journal, there are only three manufacturers of insulin: Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Eli Lilly.