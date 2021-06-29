CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will try to launch and deploy dozens of small satellites for several customers this afternoon in what it calls a "rideshare" flight.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket for the Transporter-2 mission is set for 2:56 p.m. ET, with a 58-minute window, from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 45th Weather Squadron puts the chance of favorable weather at launch time at 80%.

The mission aims to deliver 88 small satellites into sun-synchronous orbit — including the first of those from the Space Development Agency, tasked with developing new technologies for the country's communications and military space defense, like infrared missile detection.

That tech will mean U.S. troops will be able to send and receive data much faster than typical radio communications systems.

Companies such as Lockheed Martin and Melbourne, Fla.-based L3Harris are involved in the effort.

SpaceX delayed the rocket's first launch attempt Friday for more prep time.

Residents in most Central Florida counties, as well as along the coast, may hear one or more sonic booms — SpaceX plans to return the first-stage booster on land this time instead of at sea. The booster should land less than 10 minutes after liftoff at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Additionally, the Falcon 9 rocket will travel along Florida’s east coast over the ocean and may be visible from the ground.

Also Tuesday, Northrop Grumman’s uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to depart the International Space Station, more than four months after delivering almost 8,000 pounds of supplies, scientific investigations, commercial products, hardware, and other cargo to station.