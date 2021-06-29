CINCINNATI — Firework shows that were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic are returning with a bang this Fourth of July.

Rozzi Fireworks is a Cincinnati classic, operating since 1930, but the company's roots go all the way back to 1895 in Italy.

“We’re still kickin’. Five generations, hopefully we’ll have six,” Rozzi Fireworks President Nancy Rozzi said.

Rozzi Fireworks supplies fireworks for cities all around the world. Last year, the pandemic led to canceled shows, but Rozzi said her team is getting back into the swing of things.

“You just have to prepare six months ahead of time to make sure that you get it all done,” Rozzi said.

Celebrating the Fourth of July is not only a specialty, it’s a family tradition.

“I love fireworks Friday,” Rozzi said. “I live downtown. I have a big picture window I can look outside my window and see Fireworks Friday. That’s so energetic for the city.”

With the Fourth of July comes more individual firework sales, a welcome sign at the Rozzi's Loveland-based retail location.

Rozzi wants all of her customers to celebrate safely. It's important to pay attention to the warning labels on each box.

“With anything you have to be responsible when shooting fireworks,” Rozzi said.

While may be bought in stores in Ohio, it's still illegal to set them off in the state.

For those planning to celebrate with individual fireworks, Rozzi offered tips to stay safe: have designated shooter, cut out alcohol, keep water nearly and maintain proper distance after lighting each firework.

Repeat customer Tom from Mason plans to use the tips.

“With kids, obviously safety is important,” Tom said. “So, with Rozzi’s I don’t think we’ve had any issues with any defects. So we’re happy where we shop and we’ll continue to come back.”

Rozzi said she’s excited to see everyone celebrate America’s independence, but also hopefully the end of COVID-19.

“We want them to enjoy what they’re doing. We want them to be safe because we want them to come back.”

For more information on retail sales or the history of Rozzi Fireworks, visit its website.