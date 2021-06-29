Randy Moore, a 66-year-old veteran forester, was announced Monday as the new chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

Upon being sworn in, Moore will be the 20th person to hold the position — and the first Black American to lead the Forest Service in the agency’s 116-year history.

🎉 Congratulations to our new Forest Service Chief Randy Moore! Moore has been serving as Regional Forester in the Pacific Southwest Region in California since 2007. He will serve as the first Black American to hold the role of Chief of the Forest Service https://t.co/K1LrAyYdXA pic.twitter.com/cFdnlkV4PB — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) June 28, 2021

“Randy Moore has been a catalyst for change and creativity in carrying out the Forest Service’s mission to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack wrote in Monday’s announcement.

Moore, who has served as Regional Forester in the Pacific Southwest Region for over a decade, will take over duties from acting Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen on July 26.

Christiansen has led the 30,000-employee agency since 2018, and will “continue to collaborate” with Moore on what is already shaping up as a severe wildfire season in the West, where an epic drought, complicated by climate change, has made putting out fires more challenging and strained firefighting resources throughout the region.

The Forest Service, a division of the Agriculture Department, oversees 193 million acres of public lands in 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands.

As a regional forester, Moore has been on the forefront of climate change, most notably leading the region’s response to the dramatic increase in catastrophic wildfires in California over the last decade, Vilsack said. “His proven track record of supporting and developing employees and putting communities at the center of the Forest Service’s work positions him well to lead the agency into the future at this critical time in our country,″ Vilsack said in a statement.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., praised Moore’s selection as Forest Service chief.

“California understands all too well the challenges facing our forests and I’m glad a Californian will head efforts to tackle them,” she said.

Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman, the top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, called Moore “a seasoned professional,″ adding: “I sincerely hope we can work together on mitigating catastrophic wildfires, opening up our national forests to sustainable lumber harvesting, making forests more resilient against insects and diseases and much more.″