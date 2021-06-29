DE PERE, Wis. — For the better part of the last 16 months Nicholas Bunger has worked through the pandemic at his desk in the office.

He’s a customer service subject matter expert with UnitedHealthcare in De Pere.

“For me personally, being in the office is best for my health, having that separation between work and home is absolutely paramount,” he said,

Bunger said he’s also ready to start seeing more of his coworkers.

“It’s been nice seeing your coworkers again and being able to interact with them face to face rather than through a company chat or something like that,” he said.

The company is in the midst of a phased return to the office.

Dawn Veeser, the site director in De Pere, said about 20 percent of its local workforce is currently in the office on a voluntary basis. More volunteers will be sought in early July with a goal of bringing many other jobs back to the office in September for three days a week. Some jobs will remain remote.

Veeser expects there will be some transition back to the office.

“I think some people will be like, ‘Ohh, there’

s a lot more people here than I’m use to,” she said. “But on the flip side, it’ll be good. They’re not use to collaborating with people, talking, laughing and joking on their breaks.”

Clearing protocols are in place and wipes and hand sanitizers are abundant.

UnitedHealthcare recently moved into a brand new building that was constructed largely through the pandemic. It features amenities ranging from a game room to a health facility, credit union and a spacious cafeteria.

Veeser said she’s looking forward to seeing many of those spaces come to life as employees return.

“I think the camaraderie will definitely come back and I’m looking forward to that,” she said.

Bunger said he’s confident working around more people.

“I would hope that we can back to as close to normal as we possibly can,” he said. “Of course, we have to be mindful of everybody and their space and how they feel, but at the same time we need to do what we’re doing here at United Healthcare.”