FALCONER, N.Y. — Major increases in state transportation aid are on their way to making the ride a little smoother across the Southern Tier.

State Senator George Borrello and a host of other political leaders gathered in Falconer Tuesday to announce those funding increases recently passed in Albany.

More than $17 million is heading to Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and part of Livingston counties. That's an increase of more than 30% over last year.

Transportation leaders in Chautauqua County say their $6.6 million will be used to pave about 32 miles of road and repair close to 20 bridges.

"Our roads, our bridges, the things that people need to get to work every day to operate their business, to get their children to school,” said Borrello, (R) Senate-Sunset Bay.

"From the little guys like Clymer to the big guys in the big towns,” Scott Trisket, Chautauqua County Highway Superintendents Association president. “Sometimes we can't even do a full road. We have to do half a road, three quarters of a road. Here, we can complete a road at one time."

Borrello also stood with leaders in Salamanca to announce more than $4 million for Cattaraugus County.