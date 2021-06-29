ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With the reported cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 nearly doubling in just five days, following a nationwide trend in the uptick of cases, Florida Department of Health officials in Orange County are trying to get the vaccine into the arms of as many more people as possible, they said Monday.

On Wednesday, 12 cases had been reported in Orange County. Now, the case count is 23, including one death suspected to be from the Delta variant, health department officials said.

What You Need To Know Delta variant of COVID-19 surges from 12 to 23 in five days



The number of cases of the variant also are climbing across the U.S.



To try to slow the spread, the county is putting vaccine sites close to communities



Orange's two-week COVID positivity rate also is up, from 4.1% to 3.7%

These Delta variant cases are likely just the tip of the iceberg and many more cases in our community likely haven’t been reported yet, health department officials said

“At some point we will even stop counting this variant,” Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said Monday. “There are going to be so many, that all the cases are going to be mostly all of that variant, if it continues to transmit the way that it’s happening."

That’s why, Pino said, they’re trying especially hard to ensure people with limited access to vaccination sites have better opportunities to get the shot. Health officials are working with partners throughout the county to offer vaccinations from mobile trailers set up within communities.

On Monday, Pedrito Encarnacion became one of the latest people to say, “I got my shot.”

“Everybody’s getting it so might as well do it," he said.

For him, the vaccine means he can take a trip to Aruba for his birthday.

“I’m pretty excited," Encarnacion said.

For health experts, the vaccine means a weapon to fight against the Delta variant, which is proving more contagious and more deadly than previous strains of COVID-19.

To reach the people who haven’t gotten their shot yet, Pino said strategy and placement of vaccination availability make a difference.

“The closer we put it to people, the more likely people are to take it," Pino said, "especially those who have no access due to transportation or time.”

Time was key for Berlina McDoom and her husband.

“Yes, that played a big factor because if it wasn’t here, we were debating on if we were gonna try to go through the hassle of making the appointment, or trying to find out where to go so we can make that long line just to go take it,” McDoom said.

Likewise, time is on the minds of health experts, who said it’s a race against the clock to make sure in the battle of vaccine versus variant, vaccine wins as the Delta variant becomes so prevalent.

COVID-19 cases in Orange County in general have also slightly increased, health department officials said. The two-week rolling positivity rate is now at 4.1%, up from 3.7% last week.