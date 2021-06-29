WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many Americans have headed back to the office after vaccination efforts, but nearly half of employees are still clocking in at home.

According to Upwork, 41.8% of the American workforce continues to work remotely, and although an estimated 26.7% will still be working at home through 2021, 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely by 2025.

Truliant is offering full-time, flexible work-from-home options for eligible employees

Senior Financial Analyst Dawana Carlton says she can get her work just as effectively at home with an added layer of safety

A lot of companies are working toward making that happen for their employees, like Truliant Credit Union. The company announced full-time, flexible work-from-home options for eligible employees when its corportate office reopens in September.

Senior Financial Analyst Dawana Carlton said working from home has enhanced her work-life balance and boosted her productivity.

“A lot of my work is here on the computer, so I’m able to get it done just as effectively, and with a little more safety ... I’ve been really appreciative of the opportunity," Carlton said.

Carlton said not only is it great she gets more time to spend with her family, she also gets to dress more casually while she's at home.

“We are business casual, which is pretty comfortable as well, but here you can see I can wear my jeans on any day of the week," Carlton added.

In 2018, Truliant began a work-from-home pilot program with 20 employees, but in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, more than 300 employees began working remotely.

The credit union, which has more than 700 employees, plans to reopen its headquarters in September, and some employees will return, while others will have the option to have the blended or full-time remote work option.