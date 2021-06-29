AKRON, Ohio — When two top executives resigned from Lordstown Motors Corporation, an electric vehicle automaker located in northeast Ohio, rumors that the business would go under quickly followed.

What You Need To Know BRITE Energy Innovators is the only energy incubator in the state of Ohio In 2020, BRITE startups created 382 jobs for Ohioans



The company also secured $113 million in total investments, which lead to $17 million in revenue earned

Officials in Lordstown and surrounding communities said no matter what happens with LMC, the business of innovative technology, especially in clean energy, is still prominent in Mahoning Valley.

Rick Stockburger is one of those people.

Originally from Salem, Ohio, Stockburger went to Kent State University, then Penn State before joining the military.

Stockburger said his time in the military is really what lead him to his current job.

“Honestly, that's really what taught me to be a leader more than any training I've ever had,” he said.

Stockburger said after moving around he knew he wanted to move back home. He said he realized there were a lot of things happening in northeast Ohio and rustbelt cities that he wanted to be a part of.

Now he's the CEO and president of BRITE Energy Innovators, which is located in downtown Warren. He said it was obvious through the people he met in Warren that they really cared about the future.

“It's something I wanted to be a part of,” Stockburger said. “I felt like I could really plant my flag in the ground and say 'we're going to make change here and we're going to do it in a positive way.'”

That is what BRITE is hoping to do. They're the only energy incubator in the state of Ohio.

“First and foremost we help early-stage energy companies innovate and grow and we do that by providing coaching,” Stockburger said. “It's much like a personal fitness coach. We come in, look at these companies, validate their company and help them create a business plan that will be successful and create jobs.

Providing space to more than 40 clean energy companies, whether they're established or startups to work and expand their company. They have office space, workspaces and labs to test products from small scale to large.

In 2020, BRITE startups created 382 jobs for Ohioans and secured $113 million in total investments, which lead to $17 million in revenue earned.

One company taking full advantage of the workspace and the lab is Ultium Cells.

The company will be producing electric battery cells for GM electric vehicles once their $2.3 billion facility in Lordstown is complete, creating around 1,000 jobs in northeast Ohio.

“To come in on the ground floor and be able to break out and decide to which way we're going to go and what we're going to do is a very exciting opportunity to have,” said Chris Allen, Ultium Cells Human Resources.

Stockburger said his passion is to create jobs and he's proud of the work northeast Ohio is doing for the future of clean energy.

Companies from all over the country and the United Kingdom have moved to northeast Ohio to work with BRITE and BRITE takes pride in knowing this will continue to create jobs in the future for Ohioans.​