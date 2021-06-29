AKRON, Ohio — Golf isn't the only thing that brought people to the Bridgestone Senior Players Tournament.

What You Need To Know Bridgestone Tournaments have donated more than $30 million to Northeast Ohio charities Bridgestone made a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio The donation will support efforts to bridge the digital divide

Since the 1980s, Bridgestone Tournaments have donated more than $30 million to Northeast Ohio charities. They continued those efforts recently specifically with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio.

"We are one of the largest Boys and Girls clubs units across the nation, but we also serve one of the worst connected regions in terms of internet access,” said Shaquira Johnson, chief revenue officer for Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio.

With that in mind, Bridgestone made a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio.

The donation was specifically targeted to support efforts to bridge the digital divide.

It will provide technology access to kids involved with the club. Better access to technology is one of the top needs in the Northeast Ohio chapter and the donation is expected to be a big help, officials said.