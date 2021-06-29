NATIONWIDE — Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is recalling some of its frozen shrimp products distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021.

Various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Six reports of Salmonella-related illness have been reported to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The potential for contamination was identified by Food and Drug Administration based on its prior testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods that were found to contain Salmonella. Avanti Frozen Foods did not distribute and destroyed that prior shipment found to be of concern.

Consumers who have purchased the following products with the codes listed should return them to the place they were purchased.

Frozen Censea, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, tail off shrimp IQF, 2-pound package, with the codes 140313D, 140314D, 140315D, 140316D and expiration dates of 5/7/2022, 5/8/2022, 5/9/2022, 5/10/2022

Chicken of the Sea, frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce, 16-ounce package, with the codes 91AS/02UN/216 and 91AS/03UN/217 and expiration dates of 5/1/2022, 5/2/2022

Honest Catch, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp IQF, 1-pound package, with the code 3150-GFF and the expiration date of 11/9/2022

CWNO , frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp IQF, 7-pound package, with the codes 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207 and expiration dates of 1/23/2022, 1/24/2022, 2/6/2022, 2/7/2022

Hannaford, frozen xooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp IQF, 1-pound package, with the codes AVF 30920 EF and AVF 31020 EF and expiration dates of 10/25/2022, 10/26/2022

Waterfront Bistro, frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on Shrimp IQF with cocktail sauce, 16-ounce package, with the codes 20305 and 20306 and expiration dates of 10/30/2022 and 10/31/2022

Open Acres, frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp IQF, 16-ounce package, with the codes 02572 0307 11, 02572 0308 11 and the expiration dates of 11/2/2022, 11/3/2022

365, frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp IQF, 2-pound package, with codes 91AS/29HN/212B and 91AS/30HN/213 and the expiration dates 4/29/2022 and 4/30/2022

Meijer, frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp IQF, 1-pound package, with codes 29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 and 50737 and expiration dates of 10/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain