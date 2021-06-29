TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than 100 new laws passed during the 2021 legislative session will take effect Thursday, including the record $100 billion state budget.

This is in addition to the 40 bills this year that have already taken effect.

But some of the new laws are still causing debate.

What You Need To Know More than 100 new laws take effect in Florida beginning Thursday



Some of the new laws are still causing debate



New laws range from no Covid passports to transgender sports bill to alcohol to-go

The new state laws go into effect to coincide with the state's fiscal year. Here are a few to know about:

The first deals with COVID passports.

You've probably heard a lot about these so-called passports for people who are vaccinated with the state's recent lawsuit against the federal government over the cruise industry.

Starting Thursday, no business, school, or government agency will be allowed to require you to show documentation that you've been vaccinated.

The law also allows the governor to override any local orders during a health crisis.

Another highly debated law going into effect is a ban on transgender athletes participating in female sports.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this on June 1 as it garnered national attention.

Those who support it say it protects female-born athletes from competing against athletes who are physically superior to them.

But those oppose it say it’s discriminatory and it could face legal action.

The human rights campaign announced an intent to sue, but nothing has been filed yet.

Other laws taking effect July 1:

The state budget also includes funds for Everglades restoration, bonuses for first responders and teachers, and $13 an hour minimum pay for state workers.

Sales tax holidays that in addition to back-to-school savings, now include “Freedom Week” July 1-7 to boost outdoors economy and entertainment venues.

College athletes in Florida will now be allowed to make money based on their name, image and likeness.

HB 5, which was passed by state lawmakers, is aimed at high school government courses and a civics education curriculum.

State lawmakers also have approved public schools holding a moment of silence each day.

And HB 7045 which expands school vouchers go into effect, increasing the family income level to qualify.

And state residents now can get alcohol-to-go as SB 148 will allow restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with to-go meals.

Also, Gov. DeSantis signed SB 1994, a transportation bill, into law on June 29. Among other things, this bill repeals Florida's ban on using hazard lights while driving in the rain.