FLORIDA — This year, statewide sales tax holidays in the Sunshine State are for more than such essentials as school supplies and hurricane preparedness items.

As the state reopens, residents are being encouraged in various ways to help kick Florida’s economy back into high gear. The state legislature has created Freedom Week as part of that encouragement, and also as a way to help give a leg up to its arts, live entertainment, culture, sports and hobby industries — some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need To Know Florida's statewide Freedom Week tax holiday begins Thursday, July 1



Residents can save the sales tax on a wide variety of cultural experiences and equipment



Freedom Week ends Wednesday, July 7





July 4th in Tampa Bay: Your guide to all the big events around town

From Thursday, July one through Wednesday, July 7, residents can purchase a wide variety of event tickets, admissions and entry fees, as well as a slew of equipment and peripherals for outdoor activities like fishing, boating and camping, without having to pay sales tax.

The following items fall under Freedom Week guidelines (and no, Fourth fans, fireworks are not eligible):

Admissions

Live music events (through Dec. 31, including season tickets)

Live sporting events (through Dec. 31)

Movies (through Dec. 31)

Museum entry (including annual passes)

State park entry (including annual passes)

Ballets, plays and musical theater performances (through Dec. 31, including season tickets)

Fairs, festivals and cultural events (through Dec. 31)

“Private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities” (through Dec. 31)

General outdoor supplies

Sunscreen and insect repellant (up to $15)

Water bottles (up to $30)

Hydration packs and bicycle helmets (up to $50)

Sunglasses (up to $100)

Binoculars (up to $200)

Outdoor gas or charcoal grills and bicycles (up to $250)

Fishing supplies

Bait and tackle (up to $5 for individual items, $10 for sets)

Tackle boxes or bags (up to $30)

Rods and reels (up to $75 if sold individually, $150 for combos)

Boating and water activity supplies

Snorkels, goggles and swimming masks (up to $25)

Boating flares (up to $50)

Life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars (up to $75)

Water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards and “recreational inflatable water tubes or floats capable of being towed” (up to $150)

Paddleboats and surfboards (up to $300)

Canoes and kayaks (up to $500)

Camping supplies

Lanterns and flashlights (up to $30)

Sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camp stoves, collapsible camping chairs (up to $50)

Tents (up to $200)

Other sports equipment

“Any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear” (up to $40)

It’s a lot of stuff, for sure. And, as always, this tax holiday comes with its own caveats:

We’ll say it again — no fireworks

No rain checks

You can’t get a full break on BOGO items whose cumulative price is higher than the spending cap

Sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport do not qualify

No pool toys

No commercial fishing supplies

The Florida Department of Revenue has created a handy PDF with everything you need to know. Happy spending!