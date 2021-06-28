It seems like almost every business is hiring these days, and local pools and beaches are no different. There are not enough lifeguards to go around. Some places, like Jamesville Beach Park, are closed because of it.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, many pools were closed last year, which led to fewer certification classes.

“They used to do a lot of classes through the schools and the pools weren’t allowing anybody from the outside in,” said Jen Brown, the director of aquatics and safety at the CNY YMCA. “So they were closed off where a lot of the community pools and beaches, they typically went to a school pool to get those trainings. And that just wasn’t available.”

Lifeguard certifications are good for two years, so the shortage can’t be blamed solely on fewer classes, Brown said. There are plenty of other ways to spend time, so fewer people are interested becoming lifeguards. Pools rely on high school and college-aged guards to patrol the waters.

“We’re having trouble just getting people to take the class at this point, even though they’re not offered all over the county, like they were pre-COVID,” said Brown. “I think there’s so many more opportunities right now. People really have their choices.”

Another barrier for some considering lifeguarding is the cost of the training. The YMCA of Central New York provides free certification for its employees. To fill some of the openings, the CNY YMCA is offering lifeguard training once or twice a month.