CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria is operating under new hours as part of its phased reopening.

The Galleria will now be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The current Sunday hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will remain the same.

A reminder: just because the Galleria is open does not mean all of its vendors operate under the same hours.

The first phase of the Galleria's reopening began on May 7.

For more information, click here.