A local program is stepping up in a big way for some students who might not know when their next meal is while school is out for the summer.

Oswego County Opportunities announced Sunday that they will again be participating in the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with the USDA.

The program, which is funded through the state education department, allows all children age 18 and under to receive free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer.

For a full list of sites participating in the county, and times for meal distribution, visit the Oswego County Opportunities website.