COCOA, Fla. — Brightline promises efficient rail service from South Florida to Orlando by late next year, and on Monday, it alerted Interstate 95 motorists in Brevard County to a month of inconvenience to make it happen.

The company announced that work begins at 10 p.m. Monday on a 573-foot-long rail bridge over I-95 that will require overnight detours of State Road 528 and I-95 ramps and of the southbound and northbound lanes of I-95.

Construction also will require single-lane closures of northbound and southbound I-95 at the S.R. 528 interchange from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30, Brightline said in a news release.

The announcement comes a month after Brightline touted that it had hit the halfway point of its 170-mile extension to Orlando from West Palm Beach. Officials hailed the project as a boon for Central Florida’s roads, economy and environment, with biodiesel-powered trains that will travel up to 125 mph and get passengers from Orlando to Miami in about three hours.

Brightline said it expects bridge completion in late July. It will employ four cranes to lift 24 steel beams, the heaviest of which weighs 146,000 pounds, the company said.