ORLANDO, Fla. — Now, the future of The Orlando Ribbon Project lies in the hands of a young boy with a big heart.

At 11 years old, Jace DeGregory is proof you’re never too young to care.

“I wanted to help, so I just decided to start making ribbons,” he said.

Ben Johansen is passing the torch five years after he started The Orlando Ribbon Project. It was a way to spread love after the Pulse shooting. He said he's thrilled that a child wants to support that mission.

“He still a very active 11-year-old kid, but for him to want to take some of his extra time and sit down and make ribbons for people all over the world to spread love and hope, that’s what it should be about,” Johansen said.

Jace loves the colors of the rainbow and making crafts, so this project makes sense for him. He also understands why this symbol is so important to Johansen.

“He said his dad was a cop, and whenever someone died that was a cop, they would have the black stripe. That’s why he put the black part on there,” said DeGregory, explaining the ribbon’s design.

“The rainbow is our badge, the LGBTQ community. That’s our badge. I felt that... the 49 needed to be respected,” Johansen said.

More than 1.3 million ribbons have been distributed across every state and 65 countries. They are sent to people requesting one to wear with pride.

“Now the next step is to get up into outer space. I want to show the world that the 49, even though they’re gone, they are still here in our memory and I want to send them to the stars,” Johansen said.

DeGregory will stay on as managing director, but Johansen will be the one making the ribbons and putting the pins together.

If you’d like to request a ribbon to wear, you can send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the following:

The Orlando Ribbon Project

PO BOX 541582

Orlando, FL 32854

That is also where you can send supplies for Jace to use to make more ribbons.