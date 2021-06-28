COLUMBUS, Ohio — June 28 was the grand opening for One Line Coffee in Capitol Square. It's a welcome sight for the company's Director of Operations, David Forman.

Located inside the Huntington Center, it relied on the building's more than 3,000 employees



Their two other locations in Short North and Franklinton are getting a steady stream of business

The company's third location, across from Ohio's Statehouse inside the Huntington Center, 41 South High St., had been closed due to the pandemic until now.

“We were in the midst of negotiations for a new lease when COVID hit, and we didn't see a pathway to kind of sustainability at this location given what the building was going through,” said Forman.

One Line Coffee's bottom line was largely driven by the 3,000 office workers in the building.

After workers started working from home during statewide COVID-19 restrictions, the company future in the Huntington Center was in jeopardy.

“We drained all the boilers of our equipment, cleaned everything, we closed the gate and we left. We kind of always had a suspicion that hopefully, we would re-open the store, but we weren't totally sure. Sat down, we started talking about it, kind of went through some scenarios and one thing led to another, and here we are today,” said Forman.

Forman said One Line's Short North and Franklinton locations have remained steady during the pandemic, largely due to drive-thru and curbside options.

He hopes an uptick in business will follow the Capitol Square location in the coming weeks.

“Yeah we're probably going to start off pretty slow, but we're going to build up as we move forward, and we're hoping by the time we get to January, February, March of next year, things are going to be great,” said Forman.

