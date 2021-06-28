House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced legislation on Monday that would establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this month, Senate Republicans voted to block legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission investigating the attack



Pelosi's bill would create a 13-member committee, five of which “shall be appointed after consultation” with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

The movement to create the new committee comes after Senate Republicans voted earlier this month to block legislation which would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

“Sadly, as of last week, there remains no prospect for additional votes from Republican Senators to create the National Commission to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol Complex,” Pelosi wrote in a statement after introducing H.Res. 503.

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history,” Pelosi continued. “It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen.”

The legislation was sent to the Rules Committee, and the full House could vote on the legislation as soon as Wednesday, per the Washington Post.

The bill would create a 13-member committee, five of whom “shall be appointed after consultation” with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Pelosi said earlier this month that the House “can’t wait any longer” and would proceed with a probe. She said then that she was considering a select committee or having an existing committee conduct the investigation.

Many Republicans have made clear that they want to move on from the Jan. 6 attack, brushing aside the many unanswered questions about the insurrection, including how the government and law enforcement missed intelligence leading up to the rioting and the role of Donald Trump before and during the insurrection.

