MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The City of Mount Dora recently made a change to its recycling program, but some residents are raising concerns about the move.

Michael Saks has been recycling for 50 years.

“When I moved into my first apartment, they recycled,” Saks said. “The city of Los Angeles recycled, and I’ve been recycling ever since.”

The Mount Dora resident continues to wash and separate his recyclables, even after the city stopped traditional curbside recycling in February.

“The reason I moved to Mount Dora is because I thought it was an oasis of reasonable thinking, and I embraced that and when I found out that town council had voted to discontinue recycling I got really upset,” Saks said.

The city now has its hauler, Waste Management, collect all recyclable and non-recyclable waste combined and transports it to Covanta, a waste-to-energy plant. The change concerns Saks.

“It’s really hugely important. It’s the future of the planet that’s at stake,” Saks said.

The city says council members agreed to stop curbside recycling to avoid a fee increase to residents. Covanta Area Asset Manager Patrick Walsh says recycling companies set an almost unachievable contamination tolerance.

“There’s so much material on the domestic market that the recyclers have been able to be a little more picky," Walsh said. "So as a result, they’re only taking the best of the best and the cleanest of the clean loads and there has to be an alternative for everything else."

According to Covanta, its facilities generate energy from the combustion of municipal solid waste.

“We use municipal solid waste as a fuel. We’re in no way trying to replace recycling programs at all, we want to be that step after recycling. The better option is to bring it to a facility like ours, than put it in a landfill where a plastic bottle could take 700 years to break down,” Walsh said.

Saks says he hopes the city council will reconsider, but in the meantime, he still finds other ways to recycle.

“Publix recycles styrofoam containers, it recycles plastic bags. So I take those to recycle. It’s a small part,” Saks said.

If residents want to continue traditional recycling, there are three recycling compacters located in Mount Dora.

The City of Mount Dora says it will continue to monitor recycling markets and will revisit traditional recycling if recycling markets economically rebound or the current collection contract is rebid.