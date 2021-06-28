A new report examining the human cost of war found that both veterans and active service members of post-9/11 conflicts have an alarmingly high rate of deaths by suicide.

The paper, published as part of the Costs of War research initiative at Brown University, found that around 7,057 service members were killed in the line of duty during the “Global War on Terror,” namely the almost two decades since George W. Bush announced the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

In that same time frame, around 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans of the post-9/11 conflicts died by suicide — over four times as many as have been killed in combat.

“These high suicide rates are caused by multiple factors, some inherent to fighting in a war and others unique to America’s ‘war on terror’ framework,” lead author Thomas Suitt wrote in part, adding: “High suicide rates mark the failure of the U.S. government and U.S. society to manage the mental health costs of our current conflicts.”

Typically, active duty suicide rates decrease during times of war — with the only exceptions being the Vietnam War and the Global War on Terror.

“Instead, rates of active duty suicide have been slowly increasing since at least 2004,” Suitt wrote. “More importantly, as hostile combat deaths have gone down considerably since 2007, suicide rates continue to climb unabated.”

The paper noted that neither research nor interviews with veterans pointed to any “singular cause for increased military suicides,” and posited some theories as to what may contribute to the rising numbers.

Since the beginning of the United States’ global war on terror in 2001, there has been a marked rise in the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which has in turn resulted in a higher number of traumatic brain injuries among veterans of recent conflict.

Compounding that trauma, Suitt writes, is the protracted length of U.S. involvement in conflicts across Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and other countries. Service members are often redeployed after experiencing considerable mental or physical trauma, which often serves to worsen their condition.

“Modern medical advances have also allowed service members to survive physical traumas and return to the frontlines for multiple deployments, even though the combination of multiple traumatic exposures, chronic pain, and lasting physical wounds is linked to suicidal behaviors,” Suitt said.

Suitt noted that the recorded rate of suicides in the military is likely even higher than predicted, as the Department of Veterans Affairs does not classify suicide deaths by time of service. That, coupled with inconsistent reporting of military suicides in post-9/11 veterans and service members, makes the real number almost impossible to tally.

But there is some disagreement as to whether the suicide rate is rising in post-9/11 veterans or active officers.

In a statement obtained by National Public Radio, a Pentagon spokesperson said "military suicide rates typically are comparable with the U.S. adult population" when adjusted for age and sex.

"Over time, suicide deaths have increased in the broader U.S. general population. Our Service members are not immune to trends that occur in society," the statement continued.

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.