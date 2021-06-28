DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is turning his attention to e-cigarette giant Juul.

Stein's court case against the company is resuming Monday morning at the Durham County Courthouse. The State of North Carolina is suing Juul for advertising products to minors as well as misrepresenting the nicotine potency in its products.

The lawsuit says these actions have contributed to a vaping epidemic among young people in our state. This lawsuit was originally filed in May of 2019. Since then, the State of North Carolina has also filed suit against eight other e-cigarette companies.