ORLANDO, Fla. — Cases of the Delta variant are rising rapidly in the United States and around the globe, dominating new infections in the United Kingdom, South Africa and causing a fresh round of lockdowns across Australia.

What You Need To Know Delta variant makes up 20% of new COVID cases in the U.S.





Orange County officials report Monday that new Delta cases doubled in the last five days



Some medical leaders calling for a return of masks and social-distancing, especially over July 4

Labeled a "variant of concern" by the CDC and World Health Organization, the Delta variant now makes up 20% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. Its rapid spread has medical leaders calling for both more vaccinations, as well as a return of mask wearing and social distancing.

Over at Barnett Park in Orlando, a slow but steady crowd trickles in for the COVID-19 vaccine. Orlando resident Asselin Gray came ready for her shot.

“It was good, I feel good,” Gray said.

Protecting herself from COVID-19 was an easy decision to make, she said.

“I’m getting older you see," Gray said. "Right now I’m 80 years old."

The CDC reports 153 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. That's 54% of the population 12 years old and up.

As vaccination rates lag far behind the 70% to 85% needed for herd immunity, new cases of the Delta variant are increasing across the country. It's highly contagious, with new cases doubling every two weeks. And now, the Delta variant makes up one in every five new cases reported nationwide.

Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Aftab Khan said it will likely get worse.

“In southern states, we have less vaccination and this variant can cause another surge among people who are unvaccinated,” Khan said.

Orange County reported 12 cases of the Delta variant last week, including two cases in fully vaccinated individuals. On Monday, that count was up to 23. The county says one recent COVID death is also suspected to be from the Delta variant of COVID as well.

The World Health Organization is now urging even the fully vaccinated to wear masks to slow the variant’s spread.

“Get yourself vaccinated and continue to wear masks, especially when you go in indoor spaces, and continue to keep your social distance from other people because you don’t know who is infected and who is not," Khan said. "And even if you are fully vaccinated, you can still transmit this variant to other people who are immunocompromised or vulnerable or children."

While other countries like Australia are turning to strict lockdowns again, Khan said that likely won’t happen here due to the current vaccination rates.

“I don’t think that we’ll go to that same level that we had a year ago or in the wintertime but still, it is a formidable enemy that we have to be worried about,”​ he said.

Khan said the best way to slow its spread is for more people to step up and get their shot.

Gray said it’s a relief for her now that she’s got her vaccine, already helping her feel more protected.

“Yeah, I think so because I also travel and I want to protect myself to make sure I’m on the safe side,” Gray said.

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend just around the corner, doctors are recommending people going to gatherings inside to wear masks and social distance to help reduce further spread of both COVID-19 and the Delta variant. ​