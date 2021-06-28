COLUMBUS, Ohio — Biotechnology company Amgen announced Monday that it will build a $365 million facility near Columbus that is expected to employ 400 people.

What You Need To Know The company is building the plant for assembly and packaging



Amgen develops and manufactures a number of different medicines



Elected officials celebrated the major investment in Ohio

​The company, based in Thousand Oaks, California, said the facility it is building in New Albany, Ohio will be an assembly and packaging plant.

Amgen develops and manufactures medicines in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation and bone health, among others. The company makes about two dozen medicines including flagship products Neulasta, an infection prevention medication for cancer patients, and Enbrel, an arthritis medication.

In a release, the company said it expects to have the facility operational in 2024, generating $40.9 million in new annual payroll. Construction is expected to begin in the fall.

Gov. Mike DeWine celebrated the company’s decision to grow in Ohio.

Happy to announce a new @Amgen facility in @NewAlbanyOhio! The facility will create 400 jobs, $299M in capital investment in the state & is a testament to the strength of the #Ohio #biotech industry. Congrats to @JobsOhio @CBUSRegion and @OhioDevelopment! pic.twitter.com/2sFwDWweA4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 28, 2021

“Attracting a biotechnology leader to the Columbus Region was a collaborative effort between the Ohio Development Services Agency, JobsOhio and its partners, and we look forward to working with Amgen as it improves healthcare throughout the world with talent from Ohio,” DeWine said in a statement.

The company said it selected the Columbus-area for the low operating costs, access to a growing talent pool and central location.

“We are pleased to build this final product assembly and packaging plant in the Columbus region which will support the anticipated growth in demand for Amgen medicines, create hundreds of new jobs and feature advanced digital automation,” said Esteban Santos, executive vice president of operations.

State Senator Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) said in a statement the news is “another major economic development win for the state of Ohio, Central Ohio and Licking County.”

The company is building the plant in the New Albany International Business Park. Hottinger said Amgen purchased 177 acres, 130 of which are in Licking County. The location is near the border with Franklin County.

New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding also reacted with excitement to the announcement.

“They are a tremendous fit, from their company values to the quality of their products, and we are glad they saw the benefit of New Albany’s robust infrastructure and speed to market capabilities,” he said.