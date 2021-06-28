ORLANDO, Fla. — Maria Sevilla Justos finally held her grandchildren and was able to hug her son on June 26, the moment she dreamed about for almost 15 years.

The reunion was possible because the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, the Federation of Hidalgo in Florida and the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando helped reunite 130 Mexican families through Embracing Destinations.

Her son, Hector Manuel, left his home in Mexico to make the grueling journey across the border to the United States.

“I’ll never forget it,” Manuel said. “They didn’t want me to go. I told them I was only (going to) be gone for two years.”

“When I think about it, I always cry,” Sevilla Justos said. “I’ll never forget that day, and I refuse to talk about it.”

They could only hear and see each other through a phone or video screen. Because of Manuel’s immigration status, he couldn’t go back to Mexico and guarantee he would be able to re-enter the U.S. to be with his children.

"It made me sad they weren’t around for the births of my daughters,” Manuel said. “I would always tell them about their grandparents. It wasn’t the same but I had my children talk to their grandparents virtually, hoping one day they’ll get to meet them in person.”

That day came over the weekend, when they reunited at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando.

All the families have been apart for at least a decade.

“We’ve been helping reunite dozens of Mexican families across the country since we were founded in 2017,” Embracing Destinations representative Leonardo Rodriguez said.

The reunification was an emotional one for the families.

“I never doubted this would happen,” Sevilla Justos said. “I’m so happy. It means the world to me to be around my family again.”

It was an emotional one for Manuel, too.

“I’m not one to cry but that day I broke down,” Manuel said. “All the emotions built up over all those years poured out. I want to thank them for making my dream come true. It’s almost 15 years without my parents, and now they can finally meet their grandchildren.”

Manuel's parents will head back home to Mexico the last week of July, and he said he hopes they return as soon as they can.​