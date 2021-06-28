DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A crash involving a Votran bus killed one person and shut down part of International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says the bus was stopped near Indian Lake Road to let off passengers when it was hit by a Volusia County utility truck.

For some reason the truck did not slow down and rear-ended the bus, sparking a fire that spread to the truck. Neighbors near by described hearing an explosion.

Here is a video of the blaze shared by Kassie Glode. She says she was inside her home when the crash happened and it sounded like an explosion @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/G7xeAeO6QQ — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) June 28, 2021

The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man from South Daytona who was a county employee, was pronounced dead at the crash site, according to FHP. Fourteen of the 15 passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was shut down in both directions for a short while but the westbound lanes have since reopened. The eastbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. News 13's Nicole Griffin will have the latest on the investigation throughout the day.