SURFSIDE, Fla. — As day three of the search and rescue effort drew to a close, the number of people still unaccounted for shrunk by one.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that a body was recovered from the remains of the Champlain Towers South rubble, bringing the official death toll up to five.

What You Need To Know

The death toll increased during the third day of the search



Families are still holding out hope as the operation continues as a “search and rescue” mission



Four of the five victims of the condo collapse were identified late Saturday night

“Our teams have been working around the clock as always to search for survivors. They have not stopped,” Cava said.

We’re well into day 3 of the search for the #SurfsideMissing. Crews from Mexico, Israel and Florida are working round the clock to find and rescue anyone who is still trapped under the pile.



The rain has mostly held off today.#SurfsideStrong @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/Mguh5ZaMFw — Will Robinson-Smith (@w_robinsonsmith) June 26, 2021

For the loved ones of the remaining 156 missing people, family and hope are sustaining them through these difficult times.

“It’s been devastating. As soon as I heard, I drove immediately down here from Orlando with pretty much just the clothes on my back and I had to get down here as quick as I could,” said Josh Spiegel, whose mom Judy is among those still missing.

His mom and father, Kevin, bought their condo in Champlain Towers South back in 2017 as a second home. In recent years, they have been living there more regularly. The couple began spending more time there to be closer to their daughter, Rachel, and their grandchildren.

“And then COVID broke out and Judy had to spend more time taking care of Rachel’s two children,” Kevin said.

Kevin was traveling in California when the building collapsed. He and all of his children rushed to Surfside to rally around each other as quickly as possible after receiving the news.

“That’s without question. We always show up, so I wasn’t questioning. It wasn’t if everyone was going to come, it was when,” Rachel said.

Kevin and Judy have been married for nearly 40 years and all of her children described her as incredibly strong and resilient.

“She’s a fighter, she really is. We just have to have faith that she’s trapped in an air pocket and that we’re going to get her out. And we’re going to fight for her nonstop. And if we fight for her, we know she’s going to fight for us,” said one of Judy’s sons, Michael.

In addition to having family close by, the Spiegel family has also received support from community and government leaders, including Governor Ron DeSantis and Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

Kevin said they will continue to hold out hope for Judy and are grateful for everything that first responders are doing in the search effort.

“It’s very challenging for the rescuers who are really putting themselves in harm’s way for all of us. We appreciate that, but what we want is my wife and their mother back,” Keith said.

Identities revealed

Late Saturday evening, the Miami-Dade Police Department revealed the names of four of the five victims of the collapse. They are: