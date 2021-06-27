WORCESTER, Mass. – On Sunday, the Shrewsbury Country Shoppe celebrated their third anniversary.

The business highlighted many local products this year, including soaps, vegetables, wooden flags and numerous custom-made products. Many of the items were made in Shrewsbury, but also expand into other cities and towns across Central Massachusetts. Owner Debbie Cottam says they're hoping to step up and help their fellow local businesses following a tough year.

"Honestly, it has been unbelievable,” Cottam said. “The support we've had, not just in Shrewsbury but Westborough, Northborough, Grafton, Boylston, Worcester. It has been a huge, huge advantage having everybody support each other. Especially after COVID, it actually got a little busier because people were coming in going 'I just wanted to get out. I just wanted to get out and shop.' Especially me. I even did it. I was at every store I could possibly be at just to go out and shop."

Froze Zone from West Boylston gave out free gelato to customers Sunday.