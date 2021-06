After A 12 year run, the Pearl Street Pub has closed its door for the final time.

The casual hangout served up food and alcohol to locals over the years, but owner Chris Pratt says local developers made an offer he could not refuse.

In the spirit of moving onwards and upwards, Pratt says he is in the process of reviving Lark Street Tavern, and he is also working on a new wine and pizza bar downtown.