DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A popup lemonade stand in Daytona Beach became the hot spot in town Sunday afternoon, raising money for Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor and his family while he recovers in a hospital.

What You Need To Know Officer Jason Raynor was on patrol in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night when he was shot



The suspect in Raynor's shooting, Othal Wallace, was taken into custody in Georgia



Raynor is showing positive signs of improvement, Chief Jakari Young says

Saturday morning's arrest of Othal Wallace, the man accused of shooting Raynor came as a relief for many in Daytona Beach and across the law enforcement community.

Now, the community is shifting its focus toward ways to help Raynor and his family.

Kelsie Owens jumped into action to organize a lemonade stand fundraiser soon after hearing Raynor was injured, saying for every family who wears the blue, this is their worst nightmare.

“This hits home for me. My father is a retired Daytona Beach police officer, my stepmother is currently a sergeant with Daytona Beach Police, so this hits home for me. But we need to stand behind and support our local hero in his time of need,” Owens said.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young says Raynor is now showing positive signs of improvement.

“It’s been amazing, it’s gone bigger than I ever thought it was going to be,” Owens said. “Officer Raynor is family; the whole Daytona Beach is family.”

Families who feel the same came from around Central Florida to show their support, including Tammy and Steve Wathen of Apopka.

“We’re a law enforcement family, and we’re just so thankful for everything that everyone does every day in law enforcement. Just for Officer Raynor and what happened to him, we just want to support his family. It’s just sad,” the Wathens said.

Community members in Daytona Beach are stepping up, putting together a lemonade stand to help raise money for Officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in the line of duty last week. They're hoping to help make Officer Raynor's road to recovery a little easier for his family pic.twitter.com/M84YjTxKvw — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) June 27, 2021

The lemonade stand has now raised $5,934. Every dollar collected at the lemonade stand will go to Raynor's family.

Organizers said they’re already planning another, bigger lemonade stand event for next weekend to give the recovery fund an extra boost.