For some, Disney World is an escape. For others, it’s a coveted family vacation. But for one Texas couple, the resort is deeply rooted in their relationship.

"I think she was afraid that when she died, that I would, too — that I would stop living," Garrett said

The love between Garrett Adams, and his wife, Katie, feels like a fairy tale to Garrett.

That said, perhaps it comes as no surprise that the biggest chapter in the Texas couple's love story is in Orlando at what’s known as "the most magical place on Earth."

“We actually went on our honeymoon to Disney World in 2017," Garrett Adams said. “She was worried that I wouldn’t like it, because she secretly wanted us to go all the time. And I fell in love with it. It was just fun for us here. And so we went multiple times our first year, and then at least once a year on our anniversary.”

Last year, they had to skip the trip due to the pandemic but eagerly planned for their next.

“She’d always ask me, 'We’re going to go back to Disney right?’ And I was like, 'Of course. Disney’s going to be fine. We’re going to go back," Garrett said.

This year, for the couple's anniversary, Garrett flew in to Orlando solo.

In October, Katie was diagnosed with the Factor V Leiden mutation.

Christine Greeves with Orlando Health describes it as a genetic blood disorder.

“It can lead to some very concerning things like someone having a blood clot, like in their legs, their lungs... that can result in death, possibly," said Greeves, who is an OBGYN with Winnie Palmer Hospital.

“It just caused her body to clot, and it never stopped," Garrett recalled.

On January 13, Garrett was forced to turn the page to a new chapter in their love story — one without Katie.

“I think she was afraid that when she died, that I would, too — that I would stop living," he said. "And I think it took about three months in before I realized, 'Oh, surviving isn’t the same thing.’ ”

At that point, as Garrett reflected on their memories, he knew just what to do and where to go.

“I decided I was going to go back to where we were," he said. "And I was going to celebrate our anniversary, go to all the different places that we went to, and hope that they were still as special.”

He takes her picture around the park, and as he does, he says there are times it feels like she never left.

“I guess the best way to describe it was... she spread a little pixie dust everywhere she went," Adams said.