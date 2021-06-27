DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County’s half-cent tax is helping in school expansion efforts.

The district is working to add new schools to keep up with a growing population.

Polk County is set to open three new schools in the fall: 2 elementary schools (in Davenport and Mulberry) and one high school.

What You Need To Know 3 new schools opening in the fall in Polk County



Elementary schools opening in Davenport and Mulberry, high school opening in Davenport



Polk County's half-cent tax helping fund school expansion

“There’s a growing community here in Northeast Polk County,” said Alain Douge, Principal of Davenport High School. “I believe it’s one of the fastest growing areas in the state.

“There’s approximately 3100 plus kids at Ridge Community High. Davenport High School is a relief for the Rich community.”

Douge said DHS can enroll up to 1500 students starting this fall.

“Big shout out to our taxpayers for making this possible,” he said. “The Polk half-cent tax allows us to build schools and improve current existing schools.”

Fred Heid, Polk’s incoming superintendent, said new schools may address previous concerns.

“Exciting times because that provides a great opportunity,” Heid said. “I think it also addresses longstanding concerns that some…have been overlooked. I think the district is being very equitable in how we approach these things.”

Davenport High will serve grades 9-11 this fall and accept seniors in 2022.