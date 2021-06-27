ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday is National HIV Testing Day and one organization in downtown Orlando wants to help bring education to the topic.

A 24-hour event is Orlando is educating the public and raising awareness.

A ‘testathon’ will wrap up Sunday morning at The Center Orlando after an all-day event that kicked off Saturday at 10 a.m.

The purpose of this event was to encourage HIV testing and get more people to take part in it.

The event included things like musical performances, games and prizes to promote HIV testing and education and to make it easy and convenient to get a test.

“There’s so much stigma around testing and for those who do need it,” said Keyna Harris- Director of Health Services, The Center Orlando. “Often times we don’t have hours for them or just general access. So we wanted to provide a 24 hour test event.”

Harris said 20 people were tested since the start of the event. On a normal Saturday, they only test about three people. So they’re happy with the turnout and hope more people show up Sunday morning for breakfast.

The testathon will run until 10 a.m. but The Center Orlando will be open until 2 p.m. today.