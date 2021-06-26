AKRON, Ohio — Marissa McQuiggan is a city carrier for the United States Postal Service.

"I started carrying mail in February of 2018 and I've been a regular since May of 2019," said McQuiggan.

What You Need To Know USPS is holding a drive-thru job fair in Akron There are 100 positions available, including city carrier assistants, rural carrier assistants and postal support employees



Marissa McQuiggan is a city carrier and feels the job gives her a sense of accomplishment ​

In rain, snow and summer heat, McQuiggan spends about six hours each day walking her route delivering mail.

"I'm going to say I average between 11 and 13 miles a day on my own route," said McQuiggan.

Even though the elements aren't always ideal, she loves what she does.

"I really enjoy being outside," said McQuiggan. "I like helping out the customers and dealing with the customers. But I'm going to say the best part about my job is at the end of the night I have a real sense of accomplishment. I feel like I'm really doing something for my community."

It's why she encourages others to explore careers with the post office.

"This job is amazing. I know people say they love their jobs. I really do love my job. It's not just a job. It's like a career," said McQuiggan. "I know that I can do this until it's time for me to retire. The pay is excellent. I have excellent health care, excellent retirement, excellent pension. It's hard work but it's worth it. It's definitely worth it to me."

USPS will hold a drive-thru job fair to fill approximately 100 positions at its location in Akron.

The fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday.

For more information about the job fair, click here to visit the USPS website. ​

