SURFSIDE, Fla. — Hundreds of family members have been passing in and out of the family reunification center in Surfside, in hopes of receiving any type of update from first responders.

On Friday, the center moved from the town’s community center to the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside located at 9449 Collins Ave. Miami-Dade Police stated that the move was being made in order to comfortably accommodate the growing number of people.

Sergio Barth stopped by the center on Friday in hopes of getting information about his only brother, Luis Barth.

“It’s hard because the communication it’s really, really poor,” he said.

Luis, his wife, and 14-year-old daughter were all sleeping inside of unit 204 when the building collapsed. They were on vacation, visiting from a different country.

“Just pray and wait for a miracle not only for me, but for all of the families inside,” he stated, talking to a number of reporters.

Bettina Obias’ aunt and uncle were also victims of the collapse. They were inside of their 10th floor unit. Obias flew in from Washington D.C. just hours after the incident and says she immediately went to their apartment and broke into tears when she saw the destruction.

“I’m not a very dramatic person, I do not cry very easily, but when I saw it I screamed and cried because I knew that they were gone,” she said.

Her aunt, Maricoy was a retired International Military Fund budget officer. Her uncle worked as legal counsel for the United Nations.

“During the pandemic my uncle was so scared to step out of the apartment. So he stayed in the apartment, and for some reason he died in his apartment trying to avoid COVID.”