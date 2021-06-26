SURFSIDE, Fla. — As 159 people remain missing following the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, FL, several questions remain surrounding how this could’ve happened.

The building is not wholly unique in the area. Champlain Towers North and Champlain Towers East were both constructed within the same year: 1981.

What You Need To Know

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called for the audit within 30 days



Request requires buy in from the cities within the county



The Town of Surfside may request that residents of Champlain Towers North and East locations evacuate

The similarities are causing concern for some of the residents in the sister buildings. Many of them decided to voluntarily leave on Saturday.

“I don’t plan to get back in unless we’re given the all-clear and I feel really safe heading back in,” said Maureen O’Brien, a resident of Champlain Towers North.

O’Brien started renting a condo last August and said she never gave a second thought to the safety of the structure until this week, when a 55-condo section of Champlain Towers South came crashing down.

“I haven’t asked for or paid attention or read board minutes before, but I’m now very interested to know if we’re in that same recertification process. Were there any similar findings and recommendations that were made?” O’Brien asked.

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked whether there should be evacuations of the North and East buildings, he said that will be a local call to make.

“I don’t know that there’s indications that there are problems with that building, but just given the similarities, given the same age, I think that may be something,” DeSantis said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced she would direct the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources to conduct an audit of all structures that are 40 years or older within the county.

“We want to make sure that every building has completed their recertification process and we want to move swiftly to mediate any issues that may have been identified in that process,” Cava said.

She said that process would happen within the next 30 days. Cava noted that a full audit would require the cooperation of the cities with Miami-Dade County and asked for that assistance.

Evaluation of the collapse

The full picture of what happened to Champlain Towers South will take quite a bit of time to develop. Atorod Azizinamini, the Director of Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability at Florida International University, said the process could take a year.

“Any of the reports of the inspection there might have been, especially the 2018 inspection that just came out, they’re going to look at all of those,” Azizinamini said. “They’re going to look at the foundation, they’re going to look at some of the reports that some areas of Miami Beach are settling down about two, three millimeters per year.”

“They’re going to look at some unusual events, like there was a report that they were fixing the roof and there was lots of construction material there. So, they’ll look at everything and they’re going to recreate in the computer, numerically, exactly what we saw: the sequence of the collapse.”

Even though that full modeling could take a year or so to create along with the full inspection, Azizinamini, who has been involved with several disaster responses in years past, said that important pieces of information will come out along the way.

“If there is any information that will affect the safety of the other buildings, they’re going to come out immediately. They won’t wait,” he said.

Although the response work is still in the early stages, Azizinamini said he’s fairly certain there won’t be just one explanation.

“You’re going to find out the major cause and some other cause that contributed to it,” he said.