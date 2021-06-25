GREEN BAY, Wis. — Titletown Tech, a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, is bringing venture capital clout to Wisconsin.

One of their businesses even gave up the sunny beach to set up shop near the Frozen Tundra.

Tyler Ellison, originally from Tomah, Wisconsin, spent years away from the state, including his last stop in Venice, California. He teamed up with Titletown Tech on his new business ChemDirect and is happy to be home.

“It’s so nice to be in a community with shared values,” said Ellison. ”People are friendly. The local businesses want to give you a shot and try to support you in any way. The home-field advantage is a real thing.”

He’s not kidding about home-field advantage. Ellison and staff work in the Titletown Tech building with commanding views of Lambeau Field. While on video calls, ChemDirect employees are sometimes asked if they’re using a fake background.

Ellison spent 20 years in logistics. While working in the chemical industry, he noticed a problem and his solution was ChemDirect.

“It’s too difficult to buy chemicals through traditional channels,” said Ellison, Founder, and CEO of ChemDirect. “Amazon has trained the world on the convenience of a point, click, buy, and rapid fulfillment. That’s really what we’re doing.”

ChemDirect’s website, which is getting upgraded in July, provides transparent pricing, product availability, and they’re fast.

“We have fulfillment time of 3 1/2 days when normally it’s 16 weeks, very fast,” said Ellison.

ChemDirect started on the West Coast due to the availability of technology talent but paying those workers plus cost of living expenses added up. The business also learned more about their customer base, which influenced their decision to move as well.

“It was apparent they were all in the midwest and east coast,” said Ellison. “When you start early, you have to get up at 4 or 5 in the morning on Pacific time to serve your customers.”

So Ellison traded the California beach for what turned out to be, a Wisconsin bar. ChemDirect set up shop in Titletown Tech’s Green Bay building and during the pandemic, the team socially distanced in the most social of areas, the large bar. Surrounded by windows and natural light, it overlooks Lombardi Avenue and the Titletown District. There’s also has rooftop access to a large outdoor seating area, close enough to hear the crowd roar from Lambeau, where Ellison can entertain clients and investors during the football season.

ChemDirect’s Director of Operations hails from Appleton. Olivia Simon joined the company in California and got to come home as well. Simon thinks the pandemic highlighted ChemDirect’s value in the market.

“During the whole pandemic, being able to have the products that customers needed from a small school district, helping them save $20,000 on hand sanitizer, all the way to a big university or lab being able to find the chemistries they need to continue their operation,” said Simon.

ChemDirect worked with the Packers last year as well when the team was looking for sanitizing chemicals. Ellison calls the team a supportive partner as well as a customer. ChemDirect also benefits the sellers of chemicals who get connected with buyers through the website.

“We provide them a unique channel to get their products to market,” said Simon. “It’s awesome to see the success they have.”

It seems like so far, the company’s move from California has been a success. Ellison loves being back in Wisconsin but does miss one thing from his West Coast days.

“The biggest challenge I think is, we just need better sushi,” joked Ellison.

Perhaps SushiDirect could be another startup in Titletown Tech’s future.