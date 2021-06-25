DALLAS — With the grand opening of Southpoint Community Market, Lottie Clark doesn’t have to travel far to get her hands on fresh fruits, vegetables and other staples needed in her home. It’s a convenience she just has to walk across the street to access.

What You Need To Know South Dallas, a known food desert, has very few grocery store options for residents



Southpoint Community Market hosted a grand opening on June 19



The market offers customers the chance to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and household items for a reasonable price

“It’s a great thing to have on this end,” Clark said. “You don’t have to try and get a bus and go way down to Robert B. Cullum to that far end to do whatever. So, you can meet your needs right here.”

Upon entering the 800 square-foot space, customers can choose from an assortment of fruits or take a seat to beat the heat in the market’s booths. Customers can also jot down suggestions and leave them for the staff to review later. As Clark walked down the aisle and perused through the store’s shelves, she inquired about hot peppers and certain frozen vegetables, prompting staff to add those items to the list.

“The items that are in the store were chosen by a survey from the community of items they felt like they needed in the neighborhood,” said Cornerstone Baptist Church pastor Chris Simmons. “So far, the community has been very responsive. We know that we still have work to do to get the word out, but they have been 100% behind the activity here.”

Thanks in part to the church, Southpoint Community Market is Simmons' brainchild, brought to life with the help of neighborhood community organizations. Known as a food desert to residents and visitors, those residing in the area often have to travel outside of South Dallas to purchase basic necessities. But, at the market, anyone can purchase items ranging from toothpaste to paper towels to eggs to canned corn. There’s a freezer filled with products, including milk, frozen kale, assorted juices and water.

“We really believe that South Dallas should be the site of very nice things,” said Simmons. “South Dallas history has been very positive and we’ve had some bumps in the road. But, I think people in the community want the best for their community and their families as well. So, being able to provide this particular grocery store to the neighborhood has been very encouraging. We would love to have a full-service Walmart, but until we get to that point, we will continue to do as many initiatives as we can to move towards that opportunity.”

Simmons and others have big plans for the community market and development around the area. Just recently, Cornerstone Baptist Church purchased the vacant building across the street —Jesse’s Restaurant. He hopes to have what he described as a shared restaurant space open within a year. He’s also working on more ways for local entrepreneurs to get their businesses seen.

“We’re in the process of becoming a neighborhood community market so that we can expand outreach to the neighborhood around bringing fresh fruits and vegetables on a larger scale,” Simmons said. “So, not just limited to the store but being able to have open-air kind of things and then working with local vendors has really been our heart and passion of getting those entrepreneurs exposure, so that they can make money and then have avenues where they can expand their business model.”

As a small business owner and South Dallas resident, seeing local vendors’ products in the market brings Leonard Nolen joy. Since its opening, Nolen has visited the market multiple times and, this time around, he brought a friend.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I wanted to show him like, ‘hey, there’s other spots besides Fiesta that you can go to’. He lives downtown.”According to Nolen, the need for a grocery store isn’t just important to current residents but also future ones. He insists that one of the questions he’s often asked from potential new homeowners centers around easy access to food and everyday household items.

“I think it’s an important addition,” Nolen said of Southpoint Community Market. “A neighborhood cannot grow without food spots to stop and eat. We won’t grow, so we have to have spots like this. It attracts some of my friends who are trying to move over here and buy homes over here.”

For Perry Eackles, a South Dallas native and Southpoint Community Market employee, the store has been a long time coming. Still, he realizes more work still needs to be done.

“I feel like the things that we get in the southern sector are like the bottom of the barrel, but we pay top of the line for it,” he said. “We pay twice as much for the worst quality of food. I think this store is a great opportunity for the community to get some of the things that other people are getting from other areas.”

Eackles encourages everyone to visit the market, even if they’re not from the south side, as it’s a step in the right direction that he believes many will benefit from.

“It’s a blessing we’re able to move on up,” he said. “I feel like the Jefferson’s doing bigger and better things.”

Southpoint Community Market is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2839 S. Ervay St. in Dallas.