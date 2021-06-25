SURFSIDE, Fla. — Search teams found the bodies of three people overnight in the rubble of a Miami Beach-area condo building that partially collapsed, while officials said 159 people are now unaccounted for.

Crews worked overnight to try to find survivors amid the voids created as the floors collapsed





Teams searched from the underground parking garage of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside and although crews did hear banging, there were no sounds of voices or cries for help as they tried to access potential voids where survivors may be.

The situation remains dangerous as debris continues to fall as crews search for the number of unaccounted people, officials said during a press conference Friday morning.

Crews are bringing in more heavy machinery to help clear out the rubble and debris. They continue to listen for any kind of sounds that may indicate people still alive underneath the debris.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted out a video of teams attempting to cut through debris and tunnel their way into parts of the collapsed building.

#MDFR #TRT & #FLTF1 are working in the basement parking garage at Champlain Towers. Firefighters continue working on locating possible victims, while dealing with heavy damage and changing conditions in the parking garage. #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/qseknk0T8q — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

One person had been confirmed dead Thursday. On Friday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told ABC's "Good Morning America" that three more bodies had been pulled from the rubble overnight. The mayor said the victims have not yet been identified.

The latest number stands of people unaccounted for is 96 and it is believed they were in the condo tower when it collapsed at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Search crews say they will work through the day to continue rescue efforts. They have been placing sonar and listening devices on and in the debris pile to help them detect any signs of life.

As far as what caused the collapse of this building, there are many theories but no definitive answers.

On Thursday, a lawyer said the building was about to undergo extensive repairs for steel and concrete damage.

Another theory is that a Florida International University professor detected sinking ground on the site of the 12-story building in the 1990s, according to a Thursday report on the university’s website that cited a 2020 study.

