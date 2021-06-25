TAMPA, Fla. — The Federal Pandemic Assistance program comes to an end on Saturday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean people are back to work.

Right now, the state reports about 500,000 Floridians are unemployed, and the editor of our partner, The Tampa Bay Business Journal, said there likely will not be a huge change to that number come next week. This means thousands of people will be without an extra $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits.

“While we would like to think that ending these benefits will spur some to action, the fact is that employers really need to look at those jobs, and their workplaces, and say, hey what's it going to take to bring people in and keep them for the long haul,” said Alexis Muellner.

Muellner said with Florida relying so heavily on the hospitality industry, businesses will have to make sure their offers are appealing.

Some Bay Area counties took a harder hit. The state’s latest unemployment numbers for May show Citrus, Polk, and Hernando Counties with the highest rates of people still without jobs. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Manatee Counties all fall below the country’s 5.8% unemployment rate.

Muellner said there are shortages for skilled labor in almost every sector, and the challenge is more for employers rather than potential employees.

“It's an opportunity in a lot of ways if the employers who are thinking with vision can address, what are those jobs, how do we keep people in the workplace and stay with us for a long time and being an evangelist in this workplace and attract other workers,” said Muellner.