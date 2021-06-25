DURHAM, N.C. — After a few weeks delay, The Streetery in Durham is back for the summer.

What You Need to Know



The Streetery will be held every second and fourth Saturday of the month



It will rotate neighborhoods to highlight different businesses and restaurants around Durham



Certain streets will close down from noon to 9 p.m to open outdoor dining

The Streetery lets people eat, drink and shop outside and inside, while listening to local musicians and checking out many of the city's artists, restaurants and shops.



This weekend it's being held at the Five Points intersection.



Fused glass artist Teddy Devereux will be showing off her work alongside nine other artists at Five Points Gallery. She says during the pandemic, The Streetery was and still is essential to their survival.

"We had to maintain selling our art in order to pay the bills of the gallery," Devereux said. "And we were so fortunate that our landlords gave us reduced rent during the pandemic."

Devereux is a retired scientist and uses that career as inspiration for her art.

"A lot of these techniques have a lot of experiments and a lot of my experiments over 25 years have gotten more predictable haha, but I just love the experimental aspect of the glass," she said.

Five Points Gallery highlights 10 local artists. It's open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Streetery will be held all summer and rotate neighborhoods in Durham every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Some streets will close down to traffic from noon to 9 p.m.