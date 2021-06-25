A highly-anticipated report from intelligence officials on UFOs — or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), as they are formally known — was delivered to Congress and its findings largely declassified on Friday.

Released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the report did not come to any one official conclusion about the nature of the mystery sightings from various U.S. military personnel.

Officials said they failed to explain or identify 143 of the 144 cases of unidentified aerial objects captured on video since 2004.

The report cites numerous reasons why there is not yet a definitive answer, but says in part that “limited data and inconsistency in reporting are key challenges to evaluating UAP.”

The report did acknowledge that some of the sightings appear to “demonstrate advanced technology.” Eighteen incidents, which were catalogued in some 21 reports, showed UAPs that “appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable (sic) means of propulsion.”

Essentially, the report did not rule out any conclusions about the origins of the sightings, instead proposing additional research into the ongoing phenomena.

