When we first spoke to Leah Hornik a year ago, she was sad to see people, even government leaders, getting complacent with the virus — and this was after she had lost her grandmother earlier this year to COVID-19.

“It is kind of disheartening to see that people are not willing to do that," Hornik said, referring to people not getting vaccinated.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings acknowledged Wednesday that it's a problem in Central Florida.

“We know that there has been a decrease nationally in Americans getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and Orange County is unfortunately part of that trend,” Demings said.

Demings pointed out how earlier this year the county was vaccinating around 10,000 people a day. Now, it’s closer to 3,000.

The percentage of people in the county who have been vaccinated has only incrementally inched up this month, unlike earlier this year, when there were weeks in which the percentage of vaccinated people in Orange County went up as much as 9% from week to week.

“Fewer and fewer people are getting sick, so that created some kind of complacency in people,” Central Florida physician Dr. Aftab Khan said.

But with the Delta variant now in the U.S., he says now is not the time to slow the progress down.

“We are way behind getting herd immunity that we’ve been talking about,” Khan said. Public health experts have said it would take about 70% of the population to get vaccinated for the U.S. to reach "herd immunity."

It’s easy to get complacent when you haven’t lost someone to COVID-19. But Hornik says if you have the potential to save lives — someone like her grandmother — why not?

“It’s still happening, and people should still really be considerate about not just themselves but the people around them,” Hornik said.