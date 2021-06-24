DALLAS — After a year of weddings and large events being canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, those responsible for production are just now returning to a normal schedule.

One of Texas’ most sought out event producers Steve Kemble, also known as America's Sassiest Lifestyle Guru, is back to a schedule comparable to 2019.

Kemble has produced high profile events for Presidents Bush and Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and the Dallas Cowboys just to name a few.

He normally keeps busy producing large events including multi-million-dollar weddings held in the finest venues. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down business leaving him with very little business in 2020. from March to December he only produced two smaller events in what’s normally a busy part of the year.

“Nobody was doing events and that was regulated by the government both on a federal level and a state level,” said Kemble. “Our industry literally shut completely down.”

With his bold personality and flashy fashion, a large part of Kemble’s persona is his style. It can be seen in the lavish decorations from an event he produces, to the Versace suits he wears once owned by Elton John.

“In a lot of cases, I’m selling a client on a million-dollar party, I need to walk in looking like a million bucks.” said Kemble.

He’s no stranger to the camera and you might recognize him from the many reality shows he’s stared in like ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Wedding Edition” and “Platinum Weddings,” just to name a few.

After a very slow 2020, in April this year he finally got back to work producing a Steve Kemble standard wedding, making dreams come true for Dallas newlyweds James Hallam and Kristin Sanders with a two-day extravaganza.

“It was a fabulous event,” said Kemble. “I cannot tell you how many people came up to me saying ‘This is the first time I've dressed up in a year!’ That just made it even more special. They were so excited to get dressed up and go back out and celebrate again it was wonderful.”

To make the black-tie reception a reality, Kemble and a crew of 85 people worked for two days to transform the Dallas Country Club into what Kemble describes as a “magically theatrical” event space for 400. One of Kemble’s favorite features of the event included the 12-foot-tall “LOVE” sculpture made of white roses that served as a “one-of-a-kind” selfie station, said Kemble.

As things return to being close to where they were pre-pandemic, Kemble says he’ll kind of miss wearing his multitude of custom-made fashion face masks he sported over the last year. He had a mask to match every outfit, even if he was grocery shopping.

“It's refreshing to see a little bit of normalcy coming back,” said Kemble. “From September to December this year, everything seems to be going as it was in 2019.

A normal schedule means his collection of one-of-a-kind clothes will finally be seen again at his events.

