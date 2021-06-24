CINCINNATI — It’s been a struggle for most businesses to hire employees right now. For small businesses, it’s been even more difficult. For Nicole Jones, owner of Nicole's Cleaning Service, she said it's been near impossible to find full-time employees.

What You Need To Know Many small business owners are struggling to find full-time employees since the health restrictions have lifted



Nicole Jones started her cleaning business about two years ago and has just two employees



Jones said she has had so much demand the last few months that she has had to turn down jobs she can't handle



Jones is hoping to hire 10 full-time employees as soon as possible

​​Jones said she loves cleaning.

“This is my passion, so this is something that I love to do," she said.

That’s why she started her own cleaning company two years ago and will do whatever it takes to be successful.

“My mornings generally start around 4:30 in the morning," Jones said.

But the long days are wearing on Jones. Her business has taken off in recent months and she’s in desperate need of more employees.

“I need at least 10 dependable, good employees that are ready to get down and work and show me what they got," Jones said.

But after searching and searching, Jones is still left doing the dusting and the mopping.

“Opening a business is not as easy as it sounds or seem," Jones said. "It takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of dedication. It takes a lot of nourishing ability because you have to nourish every job that you lay your hands on.”

She said it’s been near impossible to find full-time employees that are dedicated and will do a good job.

“Give me 100% of your ability on not only the job but the job that you do reflects on me and my business and my name that’s branded on it," she said. "That’s why I take my time and nourish every job that I have because I want to do it to the best of my ability.”

Since Jones is a relatively new business owner, she’s hoping to find more resources for people like her to find workers, including hiring events and even transportation options for new employees.

“Just want reliable, dependable people that are seeking and looking for work long term," Jones said.

But in the meantime, she’ll be the one continuing to do all the work.

If you're interested in a job with Nicole's Cleaning Service, Jones said to call 513-200-5274.