ORLANDO, Fla. — In Central Florida, and all around the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new dynamic for many in the LGBTQ community who decided to come out while in quarantine.

With so much closed down or shifted virtual for so long, it left some feeling isolated and unsure of where to go for support and resources. But community leaders say services are vital for many in the LGBTQ community, whether they've just come out or have been out for years.

“So, we’re here to serve everyone,” said Joél Junior Morales, director of operations at The Center.

In the heart of Mills 50, The Center’s bright colors and murals stand out. The building and those inside serve as a beacon for many in the LGBTQ community. Morales said the pandemic had many people reaching out to them for help, support and services, often for the very first time.

“And I noticed a lot of people came out, and in a positive way," Morales said. "Because a lot of people were isolated with their own families, so it helped kind of bridge that where maybe they felt more vulnerable and they felt safe."

The Center already serves hundreds of people every month, offering HIV testing as well as mental health counseling and legal services. But Morales said it’s the support groups that often reach the most people throughout Central Florida and can have a massive impact on a person’s journey.

“Establishing social support groups is so important, because a lot of times people may feel isolated or may feel like there’s no one else like me," Morales said. "Myself, I’m a proud, queer Puerto Rican, I grew up Pentecostal, so for me I remember I didn’t see myself out there in anything out there, and I just wish there were certain groups that were established for me to connect with and just learn."

And no matter how a person identifies, Morales said connecting with others going through similar situations can help lift away feelings of isolation. To combat further isolation, Morales said many of these groups moved virtual during the pandemic so people could still connect and feel a sense of community.

"We grew through the pandemic, just because we did have our doors open and we were accessible to our community, and there was a lot of issues that were coming up," Morales said. "People were facing poverty, there was food insecurity, there was not housing, people were almost facing homelessness."

Morales said the pandemic forced The Center to step up for the Central Florida community in new ways to help deal with the issues brought on by the spread of COVID-19. And while there’s always more to be done and better ways to help, one of the most important things they can continue to do, he said, is make sure people walking through the doors feel a connection.

“Never feel like you’re alone," Morales said. "Sometimes there may be a lot of noise out there but there’s always going to be a community, a person for you that’s there to support with open arms."

For more information about resources and services in central Florida for the LGBTQ community offered through The Center, visit their website, stop by seven days a week at 946 N. Mills Ave., or call 407-228-8272.

For more help and resources coming out, visit the Trevor Project website.

Other resources available in central Florida: