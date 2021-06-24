ORLANDO, Fla. — President Joe Biden is expected to a sign a bill Friday that will officially designate Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.

Survivors and members of Congress are among those expected to attend a bill signing ceremony at the White House Friday afternoon.

Congress recently passed the measure that would give Pulse the distinction of being a national memorial.

On June 12, 2021 — marking five years since the nightclub shooting — Biden pledged in a statement to sign the bill.

“Five years ago today in Orlando, in the middle of Pride Month, our nation suffered the deadliest attack affecting the LGBTQ+ community in American history, and at the time, the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman,” Biden said.

“Within minutes, the Pulse nightclub that had long been a place of acceptance and joy turned into a place of unspeakable pain and loss,” he continued. “Forty-nine people were there celebrating Latin night were murdered, even more injured, and countless others scarred forever — the victims were family members, partners and friends, veterans and students, young, Black, Asian and Latino — our fellow Americans.”

At the time, Pulse nightclub became the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history when a 29-year-old gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 50.

The gunman — who was later killed in a shootout with police — called Spectrum News 13 and said that he was the shooter, adding that he carried it out on behalf of ISIS.